Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $220,624.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,419,756 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

