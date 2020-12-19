Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter worth $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

GCI stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

