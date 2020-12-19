Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 985,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.19.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

