Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

