G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

