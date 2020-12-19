FY2022 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.56 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNS. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.58.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

