FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) stock opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.86.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

