FY2021 EPS Estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.32 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

HEX opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.

