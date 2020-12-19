FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

GTLS opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

