FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.11.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$847.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

