FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.10. 105,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 21,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

