FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Achieves $354,484.01

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 79.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $354,484.01 and $7.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.