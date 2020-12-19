Future plc (FUTR.L)’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Future plc (FUTR.L) stock opened at GBX 1,724.92 ($22.54) on Thursday. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,889.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s payout ratio is 6.61%.

In other news, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

