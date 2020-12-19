Fusion (FSN) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $1.24 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,882.46 or 0.99525848 BTC.
- DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.
