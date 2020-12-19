Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

