Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FTEK opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,286,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,972 shares of company stock valued at $818,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.