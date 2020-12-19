Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.70. 1,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.70. The stock has a market cap of C$116.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.