Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 876.22 ($11.45).

Get Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 1,139.50 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,128.52. Fresnillo Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.36.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.