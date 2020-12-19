Freicoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,177.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $432,866.74 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,048,375 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.