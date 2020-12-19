Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nord/LB

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

