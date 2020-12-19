Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nord/LB

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

