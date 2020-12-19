Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells $43,769.22 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

