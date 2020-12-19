Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 152,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 59,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$118.06 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

