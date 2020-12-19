Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 152,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 59,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$118.06 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.