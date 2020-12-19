Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.04.

FBIO opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

