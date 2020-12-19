Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $61.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.