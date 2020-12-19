FLUX Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One FLUX token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLUX has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $91,614.22 and approximately $1,542.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00140804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00741435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00176173 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00367471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00117771 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 196,153 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

