Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Fluent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.