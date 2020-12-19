FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.07. 37,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 108,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 363,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter.

