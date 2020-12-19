FLETA Hits One Day Volume of $488,444.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $488,444.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00140259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00737776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00175490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00366840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00075850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00118220 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,077,641,461 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

