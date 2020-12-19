Flash (FLASH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $972.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $972.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00738736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00175525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00366684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00117595 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars.

