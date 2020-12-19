Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.68 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00143139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00775403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00208761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00381655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124491 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

