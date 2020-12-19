Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,382. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

