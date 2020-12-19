Fivebalance Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $22,807.22 and approximately $23.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00767377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00171667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00122345 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 748,911,954 coins and its circulating supply is 743,112,353 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

