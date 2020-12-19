FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) to announce $390.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.90 million. FirstCash reported sales of $498.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

