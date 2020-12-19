First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

