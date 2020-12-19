First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.21. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 78,812 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

