First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.21. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 78,812 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FGB)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.