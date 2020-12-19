First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $104.09. 4,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

