First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.43. 2,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

