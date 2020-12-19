Fire Lotto Price Hits $0.0072 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $198,201.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020500 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

