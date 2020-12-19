Fire Lotto Achieves Market Capitalization of $210,946.76 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $210,946.76 and $5.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056365 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

