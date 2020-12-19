Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

