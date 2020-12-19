FintruX Network (FTX) Price Up 11.7% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $367,312.60 and approximately $50.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00415612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.02505391 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

