Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$27.44 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.