FinNexus Price Tops $0.13 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.33 million and $441,282.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.86 or 0.02421555 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

