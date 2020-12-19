Financial Survey: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) versus Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.65% -49.11% Arvinas -403.77% -46.99% -35.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.87 million ($2.99) -6.49 Arvinas $42.98 million 67.13 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -32.37

Arvinas has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 10 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $93.55, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arvinas.

Summary

Arvinas beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate investigational combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

