Financial Review: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) & Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Taiwan Liposome shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xencor and Taiwan Liposome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 2 0 7 0 2.56 Taiwan Liposome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $43.11, suggesting a potential downside of 3.83%. Taiwan Liposome has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.27%. Given Taiwan Liposome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Liposome is more favorable than Xencor.

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Liposome has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xencor and Taiwan Liposome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $156.70 million 16.44 $26.88 million $0.46 97.46 Taiwan Liposome $6.99 million 23.72 -$27.00 million ($0.82) -5.45

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Taiwan Liposome. Taiwan Liposome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Taiwan Liposome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -113.40% -13.56% -12.03% Taiwan Liposome -1,514.38% -129.25% -66.73%

Summary

Xencor beats Taiwan Liposome on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific antibody which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; plamotamab (XmAb13676) that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers Tafasitamab, an antibody drug candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG509, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104 which are in preclinical Phase. Additionally, it offers XmAb24306, initial cytokine candidate which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; MorphoSys AG; and Incyte Corporation. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP), which is in Phase III trial for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC590, a non-opioid BioSeizer formulation of the API ropivacaine that is in Phase II clinical trial for post-surgical pain management; TLC399, a multilamellar and multivesicular BioSeizer formulation of DSP, which is in Phase II clinical trial for ophthalmology indications; and TLC178, an API that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

