Financial Review: Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) vs. Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dino Polska and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.46 $15.42 million $0.79 50.29

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dino Polska and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dino Polska and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dino Polska 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Dino Polska.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Dino Polska on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; investments in properties, shares, and bonds; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; and manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,302 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

