Financial Comparison: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mogo and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Mitesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.07 million 2.23 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -4.99 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Volatility and Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -34.08% -563.45% -11.36% Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54%

Summary

Mogo beats Mitesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through. The company's platform delivers digital experience with various products all through one account. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

