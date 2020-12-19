Financial Analysis: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BOK Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 18.23% 7.73% 0.86% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11%

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 2.14 $500.76 million $7.16 9.49 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.52 $5.68 million $0.24 20.42

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

