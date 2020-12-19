Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.88. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 101,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$889.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.22.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

