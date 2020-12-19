FibroGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,455 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 582 call options.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.